Proposed concrete batch plant in Alto causes drawn-out legal battle

The concrete plant, proposed to be built by Roper Construction Incorporated, has been seeking an air quality permit from the New Mexico Environment Department since June of 2021. Mark Severance, Chairman of the Alto Coalition for Environmental Preservation, explained why he and so many others in the Alto community are against construction of the plant.

"It does not pass a common sense check to put a plant in this type of area that has abundant wildlife, that is residential, that has a lot of retirees with health issues that, again, chose here to live because of that, because it’s so clean and pristine," Severance said.

In June of this year, the New Mexico Environment Department’s Deputy Secretary of Environment entered a “Final Order” denying Roper Construction’s permit. However, the coalition alleges that Assistant General Counsel for the New Mexico Environment Department, Chris Vigil, is refusing to defend the Environment Department's denial of an air quality permit for the plant.

"It’s as if a staff attorney in the department is making policy decisions for the department, and that’s just wholly inappropriate," Severance said.

The coalition said that they have filed for the removal of Vigil from the hearing over the concrete batch plant, and requested that a lawyer from the Attorney General's office replace Vigil.

In an emailed statement to KRWG, representatives at the New Mexico Environment Department said, “The NMED attorneys in this matter are fully representing the interests of the department. Characterizations and filings suggesting otherwise are simply incorrect.”

The next Environmental Improvement Board hearing is scheduled from October 18 - 20.