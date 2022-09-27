© 2022 KRWG
KRWG News

Femme Frontera Filmmaker Showcase in El Paso Friday

KRWG | By Scott Brocato
Published September 27, 2022 at 7:25 AM MDT
1 of 3  — Angie2022Retouch.jpeg
Femme Frontera Filmmaker Showcase founder Angie Tures
Courtesy photo
2 of 3  — thumbnail_MarianaGóngora.jpeg
Mariana Góngora, Co-director, La Bi-Vencia
Courtesy
3 of 3  — 2021-09-03_ryan rox10034 1.jpg
Ryan Rox, Director of the film Shipping Them
Courtesy

The seventh annual Femme Frontera Filmmaker Showcase will be taking place Friday night at 6:30 at the Philanthropy Theatre in El Paso.  Scott Brocato spoke with Femme Frontera’s founder, Angie Tures, along with two of the filmmakers whose work will be screened at the showcase, directors Ryan Rox and Mariana Góngora.

KRWG News
Scott Brocato
