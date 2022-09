Election 2022 Forum: NM State Representative Dist. 33

KRWG Public Media and The League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico are pleased to present this candidate forum featuring New Mexico House District 33 Democratic incumbent candidate Micaela Lara Cadena and Republican candidate Charles Wendler.

Moderators are KRWG Content Director Anthony Moreno and Kim Sorensen with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico.