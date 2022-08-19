© 2022 KRWG
KRWG News

Volunteers needed a BLM sites in Las Cruces District

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published August 19, 2022 at 8:54 PM MDT
BLM
/
Dripping Springs Visitor's Center

The Las Cruces District of the Bureau of Land Management is looking for volunteers to be a day or resident site host. Bill Wight, Public Information Officer with the BLM shared more.

The BLM announced that the Dripping Springs Natural Area Visitor's Center will be closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays due to lack of a resident site host.

If anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer or day host or a resident site host, they are asked to contact resident site Las Cruces District Volunteer Coordinator, Ethyn Gutierrez by phone at 1-575-525-4306 or email at egutierrez@blm.gov. to learn more.

