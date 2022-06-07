Mark Ronchetti Wins GOP Primary for New Mexico Governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Mark Ronchetti has won the Republican primary for

governor to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The former television meteorologist on Tuesday defeated four other

candidates including state Rep. Rebecca Dow. Ronchetti’s campaign

emphasized concerns about crime, illegal immigration, high rates of

unemployment and underperforming schools. He pledged to deploy 150 state

law enforcement personnel to the state’s remote international border

with Mexico to combat illegal migration and drug and human trafficking.

The proposal echoes National Guard deployments by Republican governors

in Arizona and Texas. New Mexico has alternated between Democratic and

Republican governors since the early 1980s. An incumbent governor last

lost reelection in 1994.