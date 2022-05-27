Jessica Streeter-Democratic Candidate for NM District Court Judge 3rd Judicial District Division II
Judge Jessica L. Streeter is a Candidate for District Court Judge 3rd Judicial District Division 2. She shared more about her background and reasons for running with KRWG News.
Judge Streeter was recently appointed Judge for Third Judicial district Court Division II. She is current President of the Doña Ana County Bar Association and former Regional Director of the State Bar of New Mexico Young Lawyer's Division (YLD).