© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News

Jessica Streeter-Democratic Candidate for NM District Court Judge 3rd Judicial District Division II

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published May 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM MDT
Jessica L Streeter

Judge Jessica L. Streeter is a Candidate for District Court Judge 3rd Judicial District Division 2. She shared more about her background and reasons for running with KRWG News.
Judge Streeter was recently appointed Judge for Third Judicial district Court Division II. She is current President of the Doña Ana County Bar Association and former Regional Director of the State Bar of New Mexico Young Lawyer's Division (YLD).

KRWG News
Emily Guerra
See stories by Emily Guerra