Kasandra Gandara reflects on her campaign for Las Cruces’s mayoral office

KRWG Public Media is covering contested races around the region. Las Cruces’s Kasandra Gandara is running to become the city’s next mayor, and KRWG’s Jonny Coker spoke with her regarding final thoughts about her campaign.

Transcript:

Jonny Coker:

So how do you feel like your campaign has gone thus far?

Kasandra Gandara:

I think we had an excellent campaign, not only the canvasing piece, the groundwork, but we had a texting program. I mean, we scoured the whole city. I had an amazing team and I just want to thank them, I had lots of canvassers come out every weekend and some people during the week to talk to voters about what their issues were and to get their support.

So we're excited about about the campaign thus far.

Jonny Coker:

So what issues that you talked about, what resonated with voters the most? What do you feel is on their minds the most going into this?

Kasandra Gandara:

Sure. Public safety, number one. And it takes a variety different types for different people, right, and so our unhoused is number one. Crime. Right, property crime is concerning to folks. The vandalism that we're seeing in our community, and quality of life. It's a big deal for people.

You know, people want to see more trails and activities for children and youth. And I've had a real opportunity to talk to young people, and that's been exciting as well. And they want economic, you know, jobs, good paying jobs here in the city.

Jonny Coker:

Absolutely. So if elected, how are you going to address all these issues that you just laid out?

Kasandra Gandara:

Yeah, I've always had a healthcare for all platform, specifically addressing economic prosperity for all. I will continue to work on issues related to diversifying our economy. And what that means is working at our West Industrial Park, our innovation, and industrial park, bringing good paying jobs there, specifically aerospace and tech so we could keep our kids here, our youth here. You know, we train up all our young people here, and they leave for better paying jobs and all this, you know, the work we did in the downtown to encourage people (to stay), we have fun stuff to do. It was all part of that plan.