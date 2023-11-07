Eric Enriquez reflects on his campaign to become the next mayor of Las Cruces

KRWG Public Media is covering contested races around the region. Las Cruces’s Eric Enriquez is running to become the city’s next mayor, and KRWG’s Jonny Coker spoke with him regarding final thoughts about his campaign.

Transcript:

Jonny Coker:

So how do you feel that your campaign has gone so far?

Eric Enriquez:

I feel the campaign went very well. I believe we ran a very professional campaign of doing all the things that we need to following our plan. Following our platform. Doing all the things that would get us the opportunity to be in a position to win this mayoral candidacy.

Jonny Coker:

So what do you feel have resonated most with voters throughout this whole campaign process?

Eric Enriquez:

I think public safety was number one, what people are looking for in this community. Also, like our platform was safety, economic development. I think being business friendly, I think people in this community are looking for a change and I think that's what resonated most.

Jonny Coker:

And so if you're elected to mayor of Las Cruces, how are you going to tackle those issues that you just sort of laid out there for us?

Eric Enriquez:

Well, my background of public safety, that's a number one issue. And that's what we want to want to address first, is seeing how we can make our community safe, help those individuals that are out the street, that are unhoused and finding them places so that they can rehabilitate and get a good quality of life and at the same time turn around and help our businesses to thrive.

