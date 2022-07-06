KRWG Awards

-
The New Mexico Broadcasters Association (NMBA) announced the winners of the association’s Excellence in Broadcasting Awards on August 6, 2021. KRWG Public…
KRWG Reporter Madison Staten has been recognized in the National Federation of Press Women Contest.Madison was honored with a second-place award for:Las…
KRWG Public Media is thrilled to announce that Las Cruces High School Senior Xavier Dominguez was honored this week as one of the PBS NewsHour Student…
Fiesta Host Emily Guerra has been honored with the award for Best Female Radio Program by Los Premios de la Gente (People's Awards of El Paso).…
A team from KRWG Public Media at New Mexico State University has won a highly competitive Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for its half-hour “Newsmakers-Best of…
New Mexico State University’s Leora Zeitlin has been recognized with two first-place awards from the National Federation of Press Women for her work with…
New Mexico State University’s KRWG Public Media received four awards from the New Mexico Broadcasters Association’s 2019 Excellence in Broadcasting…