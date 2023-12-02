Some people with the sniffles turn to an Eastern European remedy to relieve symptoms

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

As long as the sniffles have existed, so have home remedies for them. For people with roots in Eastern Europe, one of those remedies is known as gogl-mogl. As Deena Prichep reports, it's the stuff of childhood memories, both good and bad.

DEENA PRICHEP, BYLINE: It's hard to pinpoint the first appearance of gogl-mogl.

EVE JOCHNOWITZ: It seems to be one of those things like chicken soup. It's always been there.

PRICHEP: Eve Jochnowitz is a Yiddish teacher who researches the history of Jewish food.

JOCHNOWITZ: They begin with grinding up the sugar or some honey, mixing it with the egg yolks and then beating in hot milk.

PRICHEP: There are slightly different versions of this recipe. Sometimes a shot of brandy or slivovitz was thrown in, occasionally some chocolate. And Jochnowitz says it was found across Europe.

JOCHNOWITZ: From Czechoslovakia in the west, as far as the borders of the Russian Empire in the east, I would say.

PRICHEP: And with immigration, gogl-mogl made its way into America. The late New York City mayor Ed Koch gave out his version at a press conference in 1987.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ED KOCH: My suggestion is a minimum - if you really want to get cracking on the cold - a minimum of three gogl-mogls a day.

(LAUGHTER)

PRICHEP: In a recent interview on WHYY's Fresh Air, singer Barbra Streisand recalled her mother recommending it after her first real gig.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

BARBRA STREISAND: The first thing she said, I remember, was, your voice needs eggs. You have to use a gogl-mogl 'cause your voice needs to be stronger.

PRICHEP: Now, some people have sweet memories of parents and grandparents bringing a gogl-mogl to their sickbed, but a lot of people dreaded it, especially when the egg was raw, like in the gogl-mogl Barbra Streisand's mother made.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

STREISAND: Which I could never swallow - ugh.

PRICHEP: This concoction has become more of a memory, likely due to the rise of over-the-counter medicines and lowering tolerance for giving raw eggs and alcohol to children. According to Michal Korkosz, a food writer in Poland, you can still find gogl-mogl in Eastern Europe but as a dessert. And even then it's seen as a relic of the past.

MICHAL KORKOSZ: During the Communist times, where there was no sweet treats in the stores, my mother - she would make the gogl-mogl at home.

PRICHEP: The Polish version is more like an egg foam, a cloud of just whipped eggs and sugar, like the beginning of a sponge cake.

KORKOSZ: It's so fluffy. It's so creamy. It has its richness.

PRICHEP: But Korkosz says sometimes when someone was sick, his grandmother would pour in a little hot milk, turning this dessert into a remedy.

KORKOSZ: Sweet treat but somehow, milk makes it a medicine, right (laughter)?

PRICHEP: Which raises the question, does gogl-mogl actually do anything medicinally? Dr. Diane Pappas is a pediatrician at the University of Virginia who researches cough management in kids. She says, meh.

DIANE PAPPAS: We don't have any really good evidence that honey does a whole lot for a cough. There's a few studies that say it might help a little bit. They're not great quality, but it's really all we have.

PRICHEP: Pappas says if you want a gogl-mogl, go for it. Calories and warm fluids always help. And as long as the egg is fully cooked and you're not giving honey to infants, it's fine.

PAPPAS: I don't know that there are downsides unless you put the alcohol in it. I don't know that there's a huge upside either.

PRICHEP: Pappas says while she can't ethically prescribe placebos, that affect can play a role in all sorts of things people take, hoping to feel better. And Polish food writer Michal Korkosz says there's also the comfort of tradition.

KORKOSZ: I always compare dishes from our childhood as like a warm blanket. They're, like, so cozy, and they are so delicious. They reminds you when you were the happiest in your life.

PRICHEP: Which may be the perfect thing when you're feeling crummy.

For NPR News, I'm Deena Prichep.

ADRIENNE YOUNG: (Singing) It's a home remedy when you put your arms around me. I know the working day is through. tell me not to live. Just sit and putter. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

