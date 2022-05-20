FCC Applications

About This Section

Updated 5/20/2022On May 16, 2022, Regents of New Mexico State University, licensee of K21OW-D, Channel 21, Lordsburg, NM; K30QI-D, Channel 30, Alamogordo, NM; K33PE-D, Channel 33, Truth or Consequences, NM; K13UL-D, Channel 13, Hillsboro, NM; K28GJ-D, Channel 28, Hatch, NM; K29MK-D, Channel 29, Deming, NM; K28QE-D, Channel 28, Caballo, NM; K24MX-D, Channel 24, Deming, NM; and K28LK-D, Channel 28, Silver City, NM, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit: