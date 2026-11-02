Sunland Park says bond questions will not appear on ballot

The City of Sunland Park has announced that the bond questions originally slated to be on the ballot for voters will in fact not be listed.

Bond questions revolving around public safety and water infrastructure and park updates will not be on the ballot on Election Day.

According to a press release from The City of Sunland Park, the city approved the ballot questions back in August and submitted them to the county a couple of days later.

On October 30th, the city became aware of the issue and has asked the county for a full review to find out why the questions were not included.

The city also says that the November 3rd election will carry on as usual and voters who have already voted do not need to take any action.

City manager for Sunland Park Mario Juarez-Infante said “Residents were expecting to see these questions on their ballots, and we owe them a clear explanation. We are working to find out what happened and to give voters the chance to decide on these projects in the spring."

Updates on the special election will be posted at sunlandpark-nm.gov/go-bond