Power to The Pantry 2026 is an annual fundraising event that benefits The Pantry, an official ministry of the First Christian Church of Las Cruces, which provides weekly food support to people living with HIV/AIDS in Dona Ana County.

The event will include live musical performances by Austin Hall of Fame members Greezy Wheels, members of the Songwriters Circle of Las Cruces, headliner and multi-instrumentalist Doug Adamz a dance exhibition by Jewellz of the Desert,, motivational speaker Sandhi Scott, poetry readings by local published authors, non-venemous snake petting and pictures with Daniel Castleberry, food by Abo's One Love Jamaican food truck, and a silent auction with jewelry, gifts and gift certificates donated by Old Mesilla merchants and restaurants.

I hope that you can join us!