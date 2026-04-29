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Power to The Pantry 2026

Power to The Pantry 2026

Power to The Pantry 2026 is an annual fundraising event that benefits The Pantry, an official ministry of the First Christian Church of Las Cruces, which provides weekly food support to people living with HIV/AIDS in Dona Ana County.

The event will include live musical performances by Austin Hall of Fame members Greezy Wheels, members of the Songwriters Circle of Las Cruces, headliner and multi-instrumentalist Doug Adamz a dance exhibition by Jewellz of the Desert,, motivational speaker Sandhi Scott, poetry readings by local published authors, non-venemous snake petting and pictures with Daniel Castleberry, food by Abo's One Love Jamaican food truck, and a silent auction with jewelry, gifts and gift certificates donated by Old Mesilla merchants and restaurants.

I hope that you can join us!

First Christian Church of Las Cruces
Admission is FREE
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

First Christian Church of Las Cruces

Artist Group Info

First Christian Church of Las Cruces
First Christian Church of Las Cruces
1809 El Paseo
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005