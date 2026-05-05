Narrative Illustrations
Narrative Illustrations
MFA Candidate and exhibiting artist, Arch Jones, invites audiences to an Artist Talk and zine-making workshop where they will learn the processes and themes that inspired Jones’ artwork featured in Where We Ended Up: 2026 MFA Thesis Exhibition.
This programming is free and open to all-ages. All materials will be provided.
NMSU Art Museum
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
NMSU Art Museum
(575) 646-2545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu
NMSU Art Museum
1308 E University AveLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
(575) 646-2545
artmuseum@nmsu.edu