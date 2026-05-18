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MVJBS Monthly Jazz Jam

MVJBS Monthly Jazz Jam

Live-music fans can head over to Boba Cafe and Cabaret on Espina Street every third Thursday of the month for MVJBS’ monthly jazz jam. Attendees will enjoy a mix of seasoned and advancing musicians playing and singing with the house band. All are welcome to join the jam or sit back with the audience. Those interested in performing are encouraged to sign up by emailing MVJBSjazzjam@gmail.com.

Boba Cafe and Cabaret
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society
8054522789
Rasch@sbcc.edu
https://www.mvjazzblues.net
Boba Cafe and Cabaret
1900 S. Espina St.
Las Cruces, New Mexico