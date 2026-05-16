MVJBS May Gathering, featuring BARLOW
MVJBS May Gathering, featuring BARLOW
Live-music fans can head over to Boba Cafe and Cabaret on Espina Street every third Thursday of the month for MVJBS’ monthly jazz jam. Attendees will enjoy a mix of seasoned and advancing musicians playing and singing with the house band. All are welcome to join the jam or sit back with the audience. Those interested in performing are encouraged to sign up by emailing MVJBSjazzjam@gmail.com.
Alma D'Arte Charter High School
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society
8054522789
Rasch@sbcc.edu
Alma D'Arte Charter High School
402 W. Court Ave.Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005