Gila Native Plant Society Program: “Cuenca Los Ojos: Restoring and Rewilding One of North America’s Great Wildlife Landscapes”

To kick off its fall/winter season of evening programs, the Gila Native Plant Society has invited Peter Winsor of Cuenca Los Ojos to describe his organization’s efforts to restore and rewild a great North American landscape. Cuenca Los Ojos is both a conservation organization and a large nature reserve in the Sky Islands region of northern Mexico. Peter Winsor, the Conservation Director for Cuenca Los Ojos, is a distinguished scientist with over 30 years of experience in research and conservation.

The end goal of Cuenca's restoration and rewilding efforts is to have functional ecosystems where healthy watersheds, thriving wildlife, and resilient human communities flourish together across one of North America’s most extraordinary ecosystems. This presentation will address how long-term restoration efforts are being transformed into active rewilding, and what that means to the US-Mexico borderlands, including the Gila region.

The program will be hybrid – in person and via Zoom. All are welcome. Those who prefer to attend online may request a Zoom link from gilanative@gmail.com.

