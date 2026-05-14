Friends of the Farm & Ranch Get to Know Your Museum Coffee
Friends of the Farm & Ranch Get to Know Your Museum Coffee
Join us for the monthly installment of the Friends of the Farm & Ranch Get to Know Your Museum Coffee! Friends member Terry Melendez has been coordinating the Museum Greenhouse for the past two years. Come here what's growing ... plants, programs and projects ... and how you can get involved (and give your green thumb some quality dirt time). Coffee and baked goodies at 9:30 with the presentation beginning at 10 a.m.
New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum
New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum
4100 Dripping Springs Blvd.Las Cruces, New Mexico 88011
(575) 522-4100