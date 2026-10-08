Boo to the Flu, the popular Las Cruces vaccination event will be providing free flu shots for adults and children, while supplies last from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Three Crosses Regional Hospital, 2560 Samaritan Dr. and MountainView Regional Medical Center’s Medical Plaza, 4351 E. Lohman Ave., Bldg. 3 while flu vaccine supplies last.

Flu vaccine is supplied by the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). For more information about Boo to the Flu or about flu vaccinations, please call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773). You can also text the helpline at 66364 (NMDOH).

