Boo to the Flu
Boo to the Flu
Boo to the Flu, the popular Las Cruces vaccination event will be providing free flu shots for adults and children, while supplies last from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Three Crosses Regional Hospital, 2560 Samaritan Dr. and MountainView Regional Medical Center’s Medical Plaza, 4351 E. Lohman Ave., Bldg. 3 while flu vaccine supplies last.
Flu vaccine is supplied by the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH). For more information about Boo to the Flu or about flu vaccinations, please call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773). You can also text the helpline at 66364 (NMDOH).
Three Crosses Hospital AND MountainView Regional Medical Center
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Three Crosses Hospital AND MountainView Regional Medical Center
3 Crosses: 2650 Samaritan Dr. -- MountainView: Medical Plaza 4551 E. Lohman, Building 3.Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE, 1-833-796-8773
doh-communications@doh.nm.gov