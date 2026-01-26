How to cultivate a reading habit
Did you resolve to read more books this year and need a little help getting that going?
Host Scott Tong gets some tips from “The Stacks” podcast creator and host Traci Thomas.
Traci’s tips for building better reading habits
- Set a daily reading goal: pages or minutes
- Track your reading
- Get rid of your phone
- Read with pop culture (i.e., if there is an adaptation or event tied to a book)
- Get social (join a book club, talk books on social media, get on Storygraph or Goodreads)
- Set goals (these can range from page number goals to types of books to something more esoteric)
- Put down books you don’t like
- Attend a book event
- Chat with booksellers and librarians
- Share your goals and aspirations with people to hold you accountable and get book recs from
Audiobook suggestions:
- If you’re new to audiobooks, start with a celebrity memoir or a memoir read by the author.
- If the pace is too slow, speed up the audiobook: Scott listens at 1.3, Traci at 1.5, but will go up to 2.0 if she needs to.
- If you’re having trouble focusing, get both the audiobook and the physical book and read along with the narration.
Book suggestions:
- “Fear and Fury: The Reagan Eighties, the Bernie Goetz Shootings, and the Rebirth of White Rage” by Heather Ann Thompson
- “Kin” by Tayari Jones
