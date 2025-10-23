How one group helps younger and older adults build intergenerational friendships

Find the full story here.

The Legacy Project matches college students with older adults to create meaningful connections through storytelling.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd learns more about how the nonprofit combats social isolation and brings more attention to aging issues with co-founder Arielle Galinsky. He also hears about the experience of two participants from Ohio, Lauren Paterson of Kent State and her senior partner and former teacher, Marc Meyers.

