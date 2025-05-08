LCPS State of the District Address held at Las Cruces Convention Center

On Thursday, Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz hosted the 2025 State of the District Address at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Mayfield High School student Kynley Cartright introduced Superintendent Ruiz to the stage to give his State of the District Address. The theme of the event was “Where All Learners Thrive.”

“At Las Cruces Public Schools, we are proudly charting the course for a future where all learners thrive,” Ruiz said to the audience. “This afternoon, we celebrate our accomplishments, reflect honestly on challenges, and look ahead with determination.”

Superintendent Ruiz presented his strategic plan of LCPS through 2029, which highlighted its mission, core values, and goals. The goals include instructional outcomes for literacy and math proficiencies; environment, mental health and wellbeing; environment and safety; engagement with school culture and climate; and engagement with attendance annually.

Scott Brocato Crowd at the LCPS State of the District 2025 event at the Las Cruces Convention Center

“Consistent attendance lays the groundwork for academic growth,” Ruiz said. “And while we know there’s work to do, we see our progress as success in the right direction. Our goal is to cut our chronic absenteeism by 17%.”

Before the ceremony, District 4 LCPS board member and former board president Teresa Tenorio talked about what she feels is the current state of the school district.

“I think that we are continuing to move forward and move upwards,” she said. “I hear a lot of great things coming to each of our schools, and I feel that there’s a mood of optimism, and we’re ready to tackle whatever we need to improve.”

Tenorio also reflected on some things she could point to with pride about the 2024-2025 school year.

“I think seeing how Superintendent Ruiz has worked with his cabinet, his team, the principals,” she said. “I’m particularly interested in seeing how the GO Bond will be received, because we’ve been working on that recently; the redistricting—all of that will create changes coming into the fall semester.”

The 2025-2026 school year begins July 25 for kindergarten, sixth, and ninth grades; and July 28 for all other grade levels.