Wind and blowing dust cause road closures in southern New Mexico

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published March 6, 2025 at 1:46 PM MST
NMDOT image captured Thursday, March 6 at 4:33 pm
NMDOT image captured Thursday, March 6 at 3:07pm

For the second time this week, major thoroughfares have closed due to blowing dust and reduced visibility.

  • NM 26 from Deming to Hatch and US 180 from Deming to Silver City are now open.
  • I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes are now open from milepost 0(NM/AZ Stateline) to 20(Lordsburg), use caution.
  • I-10 eastbound westbound lanes are now open from milepost 81 (Deming) to milepost 132 (Las Cruces) continue to use caution due to areas of blowing dust and low visibility.
  • US 70 westbound lanes are now open at milepost 27 (US 70/NM 90 intersection).
  • NM 9 is now open in the Columbus area.
  • NM 11 now open.
