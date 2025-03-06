Wind and blowing dust cause road closures in southern New Mexico
For the second time this week, major thoroughfares have closed due to blowing dust and reduced visibility.
- NM 26 from Deming to Hatch and US 180 from Deming to Silver City are now open.
- I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes are now open from milepost 0(NM/AZ Stateline) to 20(Lordsburg), use caution.
- I-10 eastbound westbound lanes are now open from milepost 81 (Deming) to milepost 132 (Las Cruces) continue to use caution due to areas of blowing dust and low visibility.
- US 70 westbound lanes are now open at milepost 27 (US 70/NM 90 intersection).
- NM 9 is now open in the Columbus area.
- NM 11 now open.