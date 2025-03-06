Wind and blowing dust cause road closures in southern New Mexico

For the second time this week, major thoroughfares have closed due to blowing dust and reduced visibility.



NM 26 from Deming to Hatch and US 180 from Deming to Silver City are now open.

I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes are now open from milepost 0(NM/AZ Stateline) to 20(Lordsburg), use caution.

I-10 eastbound westbound lanes are now open from milepost 81 (Deming) to milepost 132 (Las Cruces) continue to use caution due to areas of blowing dust and low visibility.

US 70 westbound lanes are now open at milepost 27 (US 70/NM 90 intersection).

NM 9 is now open in the Columbus area.

NM 11 now open.