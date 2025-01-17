New Mexico Attorney General announces student safety legislation including hazing and cyberbullying prevention

On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Justice announced the introduction of legislation aimed at addressing hazing and cyberbullying.

The proposed legislation, which was announced Thursday morning in Albuquerque at a press conference, criminalizes both hazing and cyberbullying and establishes penalties, including felony charges for severe cases. At the press conference, Attorney General Raúl Torrez cited student safety concerns in regards to hazing and cyberbullying.

“Because of that, and in the light of the recent report that we issued in respect to the specific and egregious allegations of hazing that occurred inside the New Mexico State’s men’s basketball team, we promised to work with legislative leaders, stakeholders, and others to develop a comprehensive approach to addressing those issues,” Torrez said. “We are including both reporting requirements and training requirements for higher institutions to deal with the issue of hazing specifically. But we are also including civil causes of action that affected and impacted students can take advantage of for any institution that may have neglected to fulfill its legal duty, as well as criminal penalties.”

Attorney General Torrez said that this bill has been long overdue.

“It’s far past time for New Mexico to move on these issues,” said Torrez. “We are one of only six states in the nation that does not deal with these issues. And I think every citizen in this state has an expectation that we move on that, to start having an important conversation that I hope results in real action in the upcoming 60-day session.”

A press release listed the bill’s proposed penalties for hazing-related offenses, including two misdemeanor categories; a fourth-degree felony for hazing resulting in physical or significant psychological harm; a third-degree felony for hazing causing great physical harm; and a second-degree felony for hazing resulting in death.

The bill also listed proposed penalties for cyberbullying. Those penalties include a misdemeanor for cyberbullying without resulting in physical or psychological harm; a fourth-degree felony for cyberbullying causing physical or significant psychological harm; and a third-degree felony for cyberbullying resulting in great physical harm.

New Mexico Senator Antonio Maestas also spoke at the press conference about the bill.

“Every student deserves to feel valued, supported, and not degraded or endangered,” said Maestas. “So together these bills represent a commitment to the well-being of New Mexico’s children, both online and in the real world.”

The 2025 New Mexico legislative session begins Tuesday, January 21st. For KRWG Public Media, I’m Scott Brocato.