Icelandic wisdom on connecting to your intuition

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Navigating uncertainty.

When Hrund Gunnsteinsdóttir's life fell apart, she realized she'd lost touch with her inner voice. She decided to create a new path for herself inspired by innsæi, the Icelandic word for "intuition."

About Hrund Gunnsteinsdóttir

Hrund Gunnsteinsdóttir is an Icelandic writer, entrepreneur, and film director. She is the author of the book InnSæi: Icelandic Wisdom for Turbulent Times and co-director and scriptwriter of the documentary film InnSæi: The Power of Intuition.

She has worked in development and post-conflict reconstruction with the UN in Europe and Asia, innovation, investments, sustainable and circular business transition and education. She was the first woman to chair Iceland's largest public innovation fund, the managing director of Iceland's sustainability centre Festa and designed and directed Prisma, a diploma university program, recognized by the Nordic Council for responding to 21st century challenges.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

