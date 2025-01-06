© 2025 KRWG
Las Cruces Toastmasters - Improve Public Speaking Skills

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published January 6, 2025 at 11:37 AM MST
Las Cruces Toastmasters logo

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Raul Bautista, Acting Vice President of Membership for Las Cruces Toastmasters Club, a local chapter of Toastmasters International founded in 1924 with over 270,000 members in more than 14,000 clubs in 250 countries.

Bautista says, “Members gain self-confidence, improve public speaking/communication, critical feedback skills, leadership abilities, and improved listening strengths.” The club meets every Wednesday in the Creative Arts Room, at the Good Samaritan Administration Building, 3011 Buena Vida Circle, Las Cruces, NM 88011.

Their first meeting for 2025 is on Wednesday, January 8th. More information at www.4509.toastmastersclubs.org; on Facebook at Las Cruces Toastmasters, and on X @Toastmasters. Toastmasters International is at www.toastmasters.org.

Raul Bautista, Acting Vice President of Membership for Las Cruces Toastmasters, at KRWG FM studios.
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
