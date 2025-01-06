Las Cruces Toastmasters - Improve Public Speaking Skills

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Raul Bautista, Acting Vice President of Membership for Las Cruces Toastmasters Club, a local chapter of Toastmasters International founded in 1924 with over 270,000 members in more than 14,000 clubs in 250 countries.

Bautista says, “Members gain self-confidence, improve public speaking/communication, critical feedback skills, leadership abilities, and improved listening strengths.” The club meets every Wednesday in the Creative Arts Room, at the Good Samaritan Administration Building, 3011 Buena Vida Circle, Las Cruces, NM 88011.

Their first meeting for 2025 is on Wednesday, January 8th. More information at www.4509.toastmastersclubs.org; on Facebook at Las Cruces Toastmasters, and on X @Toastmasters. Toastmasters International is at www.toastmasters.org.