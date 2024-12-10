2024 KRWG Public Media holiday programs

Thursday, 12/12 | 1pm

Talkin’ Tamales

Join KC Counts, Edmundo Resendez and Juan Morales of the Santa Fe Restaurant for tamale history, stories, tips and tricks to make your tamales tops!

Saturday, 12/21 | 5-6pm

A Swinging Holiday Jazz Party with Wynton Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis hosts an hour of holiday jazz favorites by Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gregory Porter, René Marie, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Saturday, 12/21 | 8-10pm

Blues Bytes Christmas program

Celebrate the holidays with Bill Mitchell and the Blues.

Monday, 12/23 | 2-3pm

A Special Thistle & Shamrock Christmas

Join Fiona Ritchie for a Midwinter walk along the banks of the River Tay in Scotland, accompanied by music from the Celtic Christmas repertoire and explore the Celtic winter legend of the Cailleach, and hear from the poetry of Jon Plunkett, Stephanie Norgate, and Robert Frost.

Monday, 12/23 | 3-4pm

Mark O’Connor’s An Appalachian Christmas

Mark O’Connor, famous bluegrass fiddler and respected American composer, leads the O’Connor Band and special guest Nancy Ives, principal cellist of the Oregon Symphony, in An Appalachian Christmas.

Tuesday, 12/24 | 2-4pm

St. Olaf’s Christmas Special

A tradition since 1912, the St. Olaf Christmas Festival is one of the oldest musical celebrations of Christmas in the United States. Led by five conductors, it features more than 500 musicians who are members of the college’s world-renowned choirs and orchestra.

Tuesday, 12/24 |7-9pm

Fiesta Navideña 2024 with Emily Guerra

It’s a holiday celebration on Fiesta with Emily Guerra!

Wednesday 12/25 | 2-4pm

Intermezzo’s Christmas Program with Leora Zeitlin

Celebrate the holidays with Intermezzo with Leora Zeitlin.

Wednesday 12/25 | 7-9pm

Fiesta Navideña

Emily Guerra celebrates Christmas on Fiesta.

Thursday 12/26 | 3pm

Intermezzo celebrates Hanukah with Leora Zeitlin

Join Leora Zeitlin to celebrate Hanukah 2024.

Saturday 12/28 | 5-6pm

The Current 2024: Remembering Artists

Join The Current in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year with 2024 Remembered from The Current.

Saturday 12/28 | 8-10pm

Blues Bytes 2024 Celebration

Bill Mitchell shares his top 30 new albums of the past year.

Tuesday 12/31 | 7pm-9pm

Fiesta New Year/Año Nuevo with Emily Guerra

Start your New Year’s Eve party with Emily Guerra on Fiesta.

Tuesday 12/31 | 9pm-12am

Toast of the Nation

Ring in the New Year from Toast of the Nation, your NPR New Year's Eve tradition since the 1970s. Enjoy sets from Ibrahim Maalouf, José James, Ranky Tanky and Chucho Valdés.

