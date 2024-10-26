Saturday Sports: Dodgers win Game 1 of World Series; remembering Fernando Valenzuela

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

It's World Series time, and it's time for sports.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SIMON: A grand slam climax to the first game of a star-studded World Series. And baseball remembers a legend. Michele Steele of ESPN joins us. Michele, thanks so much for being with us.

MICHELE STEELE: I don't know how any Dodgers fans went to sleep after that game, Scott.

SIMON: Oh, I mean, my gosh - 6-3, 10th inning walk-off grand slam by Freddie Freeman - what an ending. It was just terrific, wasn't it? I mean, that's what this time of year is all about.

STEELE: Oh, absolutely. Can I just set the scene here...

SIMON: Sure.

STEELE: ...For what happened? Bottom of the 10th.

SIMON: I'm ready to relive it all. Go ahead.

STEELE: Yeah, and Dodgers fans will be with me on this one. Yankees lead 3-2, men on first and second base. The Yankees intentionally walk Mookie Betts to get to Freddie Freeman.

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: Now, you might be asking yourself, why would you do that? Well, Freeman is basically playing on one leg. He's got a sprained right ankle. He's not going to hit with any power.

SIMON: No way. No way. Yeah.

STEELE: No, not that guy. And the rest is history. Freeman hits his first home run since September 16, bases loaded, first walk-off grand slam in World Series history, channeling Kirk Gibson and his walk-off...

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: ...Home run in 1988 in the World Series. And there's a reason, Scott Simon, that this is called the Fall Classic. Can't wait for Game 2.

SIMON: Yeah. So many stars between these two teams - Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton. I could go on. Wow. And of course...

STEELE: We'd run out of money, then, though. You can't go on after that, after those contracts.

SIMON: Oh, mercy, yes. But that's part of what makes it - and, of course, Shohei Ohtani - his first year with the Dodgers, his first year in the playoffs after missing all of them in all six seasons with the LA Angels. I mean, there's no predicting, but what an opportunity to see what - you know, a man who's already acclaimed as one of the greats of all time and maybe the greatest playing in these kinds of circumstances.

STEELE: Yeah, you know, you went through all of those stars, and these games are absolutely loaded on both sides here. But I want to make a special mention for Shohei Ohtani because the whole world watches this guy. I mean, there's some reports saying that more people were watching him in Japan in the NLCS than they were even in the United States. He's an absolute superstar. And is the pressure reaching him? I don't think so. I mean, he's playing great. He's a lot happier. He looks a lot happier as a Dodger playing in the World Series than he did as an Angel, going home to Japan every year for the last six years after the final game of the regular season.

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: You know, Scott, there was a video that circulated of him last year after an Angels loss where the guy looked to be almost on the verge of tears. People around him saw how unsatisfied he was 'cause he came to this country to compete for championships.

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: He said after the game last night, he's just grateful to be in this position. And you know what? If you watch him, he's showing swagger. He's showing fire. It's great to see. Don't look for him to pitch in this series. Dave Roberts has slammed the breaks on that idea, but the rest of his game is on full display.

SIMON: Oh, boy, and I got to ask about Fernando Valenzuela. The Dodger great passed away Tuesday at the age of 63. Fans might remember Fernandomania, the magical 1981 season that ended with a World Series title. Dodgers remembered him last night.

STEELE: Oh, yeah. They played a video tribute before the game. And, as you can imagine, plenty of people in the stands with No. 34 jerseys. He's heavy on the mind this week for that franchise. The last time the Dodgers played the Yankees - right?...

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: ...Valenzuela was in the rotation. He started and won Game 3 for them. Orel Hershiser and Steve Yeager walked out in No. 34 jerseys when they came out to throw the first pitch. You know, it's really sad, of course. He meant so much to that franchise, passed the week before the World Series, but what an appropriate time to honor someone who meant so much to this team, Scott.

SIMON: Yeah. Michele Steele of ESPN. Take care. Talk to you soon. Thank you.

