Israel launches airstrikes to central Beirut as attacks widen

Just days after it killed the top leader of the militant group Hezbollah, Israel is widening its attacks in Lebanon. Early this morning, Israeli forces struck a building in central Beirut for the first time since this conflict started nearly a year ago. Now there is a military build-up along the border that may point to an upcoming ground invasion. I want to go now to NPR's Eyder Peralta, who is in Beirut. Hey, Eyder.

EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Hey, Mary Louise.

KELLY: Hey there. I'm trying to imagine how tense it must feel where you are. What are people telling you?

PERALTA: I mean, it is tense. I mean, a building was hit not far from downtown Beirut today. And Israel said it was targeting an official from a Palestinian faction that has been fighting Israel for decades. And that marks a difference because for the last couple of weeks, Israel has been hitting Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and, more recently, in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

So I think this strike left everyone asking, does it point to a wider Israeli operation? Does this mean that more anti-Israeli military groups will get dragged into this conflict? And might this conflict affect parts of the country that people thought were safer? I drove down to the southern city of Sidon today, to this residential area on the hills. And what I found was a people who were shocked that they had gotten hit. I want to play a little of my reporting.

(SOUNDBITE OF BACKHOE RUMBLING)

PERALTA: The rubble was three stories high, and dozens of people were looking on as three backhoes sifted through the broken concrete and mangled metal to find bodies. Abed, a neighbor who only gave his first name because of security concerns, said all they heard was a whistle, explosions. And suddenly a four-story residential building turns to rubble.

ABED: (Through interpreter) I believe there are 50 more down under the rubble. There are children and elderly and women.

PERALTA: The strike happened yesterday. And so far, they had recovered 45 bodies, including some children. This grim process is happening all over Lebanon. Israeli jets fire. Buildings collapse. Ambulances, fire trucks and machinery rush to the site to try to recover bodies. And sometimes, suddenly, amid all the chaos and hurt, everything stops.

So the machinery has stopped. Maybe they've found a body.

Family members of the missing crane their necks to see if it's their loved one who comes out of the rubble. And then, as everyone holds their breath, there's a boom that you can feel in your stomach.

So right now Israeli airplanes went overhead, and there was a...

(SOUNDBITE OF JET ROARING)

PERALTA: That is a sonic boom.

Above the recovery operation, Israeli jets break the sound barrier. It's a constant reminder of the war. I ask Abed if he's not scared to be there.

ABED: (Through interpreter) We have nothing to lose. Our country is gone. Our jobs are gone.

KELLY: Reporting there from NPR's Eyder Peralta, who is in Beirut, who is still with us on the line. Eyder, in the few seconds we have left, I do want to ask about these widening fears that Israel could launch an all-out offensive into Lebanon to try to push Hezbollah back. What are you hearing on that?

PERALTA: Well, look. Today Hezbollah's second in command said they were going to keep fighting despite their big losses. And U.S. and Israeli officials tell NPR that Israeli commandos are already carrying out raids into southern Lebanon. And that's to lay the groundwork for a potential invasion. Also, a spokesman for the U.N.'s speaking mission here in Lebanon says they are seeing increased artillery fire this evening. So it looks like an escalation here seems likely.

KELLY: Increased artillery fire there tonight. OK - reporting there from NPR's Eyder Peralta in Beirut. Thank you, Eyder.

PERALTA: Thank you, Mary Louise.

