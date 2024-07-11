President Biden Holds Press Conference at the 75th Anniversary NATO Summit

President Biden will address the media in a news conference at the 75th Anniversary NATO Summit on Thursday, July 11, amid concerns of some Democrats regarding his age and mental fitness for the 2024 presidential race. NATO's staunch support of Ukraine is at stake and could be diminished should Trump win the presidency in November.

Special Coverage will be hosted by Juana Summers and Scott Detrow. Also joining coverage: NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, Diplomatic Correspondent Michele Kelemen and others TBD.