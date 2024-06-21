TTUHSC El Paso physician discusses how Ruidoso wildfires affects air quality and health

Wildfires burning in Ruidoso could have an air quality impact in the surrounding New Mexico area and as far as El Paso. The smoke from the wildfires can affect breathing conditions of those near the affected areas including Tularosa, Cloudcroft, Alamogordo, Las Cruces, and southeast to El Paso. Scott Brocato spoke with Dr. Sheldon Rao, assistant professor in the division of pulmonary and critical care at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, about the issue and what people can do to minimize the exposure to smoke from the wildfires.