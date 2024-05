Evacuations are underway and wildfire crews are working to contain a fire roughly four miles east of Cloudcroft, according to Lincoln National Forest officials.

The Tularosa Basin Dispatch Authority put out a mandatory evacuation order for the Quarres Acres & Cloudcountry West subdivisions.

The fire is currently at 25 acres and growing according to officials. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story, last updated at 6:10 p.m. MST