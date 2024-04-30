© 2024 KRWG
How telehealth companies approach treating complex, chronic diseases

Published April 30, 2024 at 7:52 AM MDT
A nurse practitioner at the University of Miami, checks patients lab valves results. (Alan Diaz/AP)
Telehealth companies are trying to bring virtual care to patients with challenging, hard-to-diagnose chronic conditions like long-term COVID, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, a condition that results in an elevated heart rate, dizziness and fatigue upon standing up.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with STAT’s chronic disease reporter Isabella Cueto for a deeper dive into how telehealth startups find opportunity in long-ignored chronic diseases.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

