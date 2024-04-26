U.S. birth rate hits record low

Americans are having children at a historically low rate, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Causes posited by demographers for the continuing declining rate include economic, fertility and age factors.

For more on the data, causes and implications, host Scott Tong speaks to demographer Alison Gemmill, professor of population, family and reproductive health at Johns Hopkins University.

