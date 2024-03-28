© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Arizona senator aborted her non-viable pregnancy. She wants everyone to have that choice

Published March 28, 2024 at 6:40 AM MDT
Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch, D-Phoenix, stands outside of her Capitol office Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Phoenix. The lawmaker says she plans to have an abortion after learning that her pregnancy is not viable, making the announcement on the state Senate floor Monday, according to the Arizona Republic. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch, D-Phoenix, stands outside of her Capitol office Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Phoenix. The lawmaker says she plans to have an abortion after learning that her pregnancy is not viable, making the announcement on the state Senate floor Monday, according to the Arizona Republic. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Many heard state Sen. Eva Burch’s emotional words on Arizona’s senate floor announcing that she had learned that her pregnancy was unviable and that she would be scheduling an abortion. The procedure was later performed at a local Planned Parenthood Clinic.

Arizona law allows abortions before 15 weeks — at least for now, as the state’s Supreme Court considers an 1864 law that would criminalize almost all abortions.

At least 14 states now ban abortions at any stage, though some have exemptions for rape or incest. Those bans are among the reasons Burch, a mother of two and a nurse practitioner, decided to go public with some of the most personal aspects of her reproductive health.

Host Robin Young talks with Burch about her personal experiences and her hopes that her story will help shift the conversation on reproductive health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.