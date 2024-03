NBC has dropped their newest political contributor Ronna McDaniel days after announcing they had hired her. The former Republican National chair sparked a fierce backlash by some of the network’s top talent, who protested the decision on air and social media.

NPR’s David Folkenflik joins us.

