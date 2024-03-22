© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How can more U.S. cities become more walkable? Here's one urban planner's approach

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published March 22, 2024 at 7:59 AM MDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode A More Walkable World.

Imagine everything you need—shops, parks, schools, and more—is within walking or biking distance of your home. Urban planner Jeff Speck is bringing a walkable lifestyle to cities across the U.S.

About Jeff Speck

Jeff Speck is a city planner and architectural designer who advocates internationally for more walkable cities. Speck is the principal at the urban design and consultancy firm, Speck Dempsey.

As Director of Design at the National Endowment for the Arts from 2003 through 2007, he oversaw the Mayors' Institute on City Design and created the Governors' Institute on Community Design, a federal program that helps state governors fight suburban sprawl. Speck's books include Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time, and Walkable City Rules.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
See stories by Sanaz Meshkinpour