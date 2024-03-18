How a proposed settlement will potentially shake up the real estate industry

The National Association of Realtors has proposed a potential settlement after facing nationwide claims from home buyers regarding its practice of paying commissions to brokers.

We speak with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about how this settlement — if approved by a federal court — could impact home prices and reduce the amount of brokers in the real estate industry.

