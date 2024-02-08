'Dear Sister' book tells of one woman's fight for justice for her sister

In 2017 Michelle Horton‘s sister Nicole Addimando was arrested for shooting and killing her husband. Despite voluminous evidence that he had been abusive, Addimando received a lengthy prison sentence. In her new book “Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival, and Unbreakable Bonds” Horton writes about taking over the care of her sister’s children while fighting to get that sentence reduced. She speaks with Robin Young about the book.

Michelle Horton is the author of “Dear Sister.” (Courtesy of Michelle Horton)

Book excerpt: ‘Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival, and Unbreakable Bonds’

By Michelle Horton

Excerpted from “Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival, and Unbreakable Bonds.” Copyright © 2024 by Michelle Horton. Reprinted with permission of Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved.

