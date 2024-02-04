Sunday Puzzle: Inside the Country

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some three-letter words that are found inside the names' of countries. You name the countries.

Ex. MAR / Denmark (7 letters)

1. WED (6 letters)

2. HAM (7 letters)

3. GAS (10 letters)

4. BOD (8 letters)

5. WIT (11 letters)

6. LAW (6 letters)

7. RUG (7 letters)

8. LIP (11 letters)

9. ROC (7 letters)

1o. OAT (7 letters)

11. HUT (6 letters)

12. BAN (7 letters ) (two answers)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Laura Kozma, of South River, N.J. Think of brand name in seven letters that you might find in a pharmacy. Drop the last letter and rearrange the letters that remain. You'll get another brand name, in six letters, that you might also find in a pharmacy. What is it?

Challenge answer: Clairol / Ricola

Winner: Eric Feinstein of Ossining, N.Y.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Name a famous classical composer in three syllables. Change the vowel sounds in the first and third syllables, and phonetically you'll name a sport. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, February 8th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

