What the 737 Max 9 incident says about the broader culture at Boeing

About 170 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes are grounded after a door latch blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight over the weekend.

Peter Robison, senior reporter on the investigations team at Bloomberg News and author of the book, “Flying Blind: The 737 Max Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing,” joins us to discuss what this incident means for the reputation of Boeing.

