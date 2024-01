Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned Tuesday. She only served 6 months in the role, the shortest tenure of a Harvard president.

Gay faced criticism for her handling of free speech on campus at the start of the Israel-Gaza war. And more recently, has faced a slew of plagiarism allegations in recent weeks.

WBUR’s Max Larkin joins host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

