Earthquake strikes central Japan in early hours of New Years morning

Central Japan was struck by an earthquake this morning. It felled trees, power lines and some structures leaving people trapped. A tsunami warning has been in place for most of the day, however the severity of it has been downgraded substantially.

The Wall Street Journal’s Tokyo Bureau chief Peter Landers joins host Robin Young with the latest.

