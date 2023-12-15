Major pharmacies send patient records to police without warrant

Three of the nation’s largest pharmacies — CVS, Kroger and Rite Aid — have been sending patient records to law enforcement agencies without warrants and without contacting a lawyer.

Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) discusses the congressional inquiry she was part of that unearthed this revelation, as well as her ongoing efforts to protect patient medical data in a post-Roe world.

