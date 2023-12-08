Texas judge grants request for emergency abortion

A Texas judge has granted an emergency request for a woman in Texas to have an abortion.

Kate Cox was 20 weeks pregnant when her fetus was found to have trisomy 18, which has a very low chance for survival and also poses risks to her health and future fertility.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Michele Bratcher Goodwin, Linda D. & Timothy J. O’Neill professor of constitutional law and global health policy and co-faculty director of the O’Neill Institute at Georgetown Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

