Democracy is being challenged around the world. Political scientist Yascha Mounk says that to fight for democracy, we need to take a hard look at why so many nations are electing populist leaders.

About Yascha Mounk

Yascha Mounk is a political scientist known for his work on the rise of populism and the crisis of liberal democracy. His books include The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apartand How They Can Endure, and The Identity Trap: A Stoy of Ideas and Power in our Time.

Educated at Trinity College, Cambridge and Harvard University, Mounk is a Senior Fellow at the German Marshall Fund, a Senior Advisor at Protect Democracy, and the host of The Good Fight podcast. He is also a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a frequent contributor to international newspapers and magazines including The New Yorker, The Atlantic and Foreign Affairs as well as a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

