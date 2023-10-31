© 2023 KRWG
'Alan Wake' creator Sam Lake on how sequel scares by blending filmed acting and gameplay

Published October 31, 2023 at 6:52 AM MDT
The titular Alan Wake as he attempts to write his way out of the nightmarish parallel world he's trapped in. (Courtesy of Remedy Entertainment)
It took 13 years for Finnish game studio Remedy Entertainment to develop a sequel to their cult horror classic “Alan Wake.”

Inspired by Twin Peaks and Stephen King, the new game plunges players into a Pacific Northwest town and the nightmare world connected to it.

Here & Now’s James Perkins Mastromarino reports.

Sam Lake, in character in a filmed scene in “Alan Wake 2.” (Courtesy of Remedy Entertainment)

FBI agent Saga Anderson, investigating a ritualistic murder in Washington State. (Courtesy of Remedy Entertainment)

