Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Published October 6, 2023 at 6:06 AM MDT
Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian women's rights advocate, has won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all", according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. (Reihane Taravati / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP via Getty Images)
This year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner is delivering her statement from behind bars.

Narges Mohammadi is an Iranian activist who has spent decades advocating for women’s rights. Her efforts fighting against the oppression of women have earned her international recognition and the ire of the Iranian government.

She is currently serving a sentence of more than 10 years in Iran’s infamous Evin Prison. We hear from Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist.

