Abortion, auto strikes dominate week in politics

Published September 22, 2023 at 7:06 AM MDT

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd invite ABC’s Rick Klein and Semafor’s Shelby Talcott to the weekly politics roundtable to discuss the latest on abortion, auto strike politics, and whether House Speaker Kevin McCarthy can prevent a government shutdown next week and survive another dust-up with far-right conservatives over spending levels.

