Trial of 2 Colorado police officers over death of Elijah McClain continues

The trial of two Colorado officers charged in the death of Elijah McClain began Wednesday with opening arguments. In 2019, McClain was forcibly restrained by three officers and then given ketamine by paramedics who arrived on the scene. His death, among others of a similar nature, became a rallying cry for protests and spurred police reform.

We talk to Colorado Public Radio reporter Allison Sherry, who’s been covering this.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.